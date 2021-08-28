Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 226,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.96. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

