Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $43.33. 422,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

