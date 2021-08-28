Phantomx (PNX) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $65,626.21 and $8.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00490057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.28 or 0.01079543 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

