Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 27,477 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 1,357,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,315. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.