Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 38,006 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 109,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $967.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,663. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

