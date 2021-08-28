Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

