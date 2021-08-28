Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.51.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,226. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

