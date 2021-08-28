$0.03 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,272. Duluth has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

