BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$15.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

