Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18.
About Fibra Danhos
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.