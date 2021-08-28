Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

