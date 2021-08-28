Archer Investment Corp Has $82,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Balchem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 128,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

