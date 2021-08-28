Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

MPC stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 6,490,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

