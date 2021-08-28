Archer Investment Corp Acquires 4,970 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $11,527,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 33.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 155.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,879,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

