Archer Investment Corp Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF alerts:

BGLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.