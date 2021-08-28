Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

CCBG stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 86,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $308,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

