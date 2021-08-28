Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 33,492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,526,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

