salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.