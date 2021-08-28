Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 834.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $553,035,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $217,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE opened at $167.58 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

