Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,828 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

TPVG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 189,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.