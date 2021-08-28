Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $450.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

