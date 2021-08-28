Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in InMode by 46.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 63.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of InMode by 29.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InMode by 1,707.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of INMD traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

