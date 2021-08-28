Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002168 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $134.74 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00305582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00146770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00172100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,472,895 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.