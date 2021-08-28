Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

