$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

CPSI traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $36.11. 135,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $528.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

