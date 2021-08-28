J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.60 million and the highest is $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 98,525.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. 64,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.