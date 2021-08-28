2,196 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $86.75 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.