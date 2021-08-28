Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,929,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,234,855. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.10. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.