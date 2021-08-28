Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 38.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.10. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

