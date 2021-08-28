Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

