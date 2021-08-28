WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 89.6% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 29th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYZD stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 269,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period.

