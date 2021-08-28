InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $776,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.