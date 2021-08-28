LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

