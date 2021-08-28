Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

