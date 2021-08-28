Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $291.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

