Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 162,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,340,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.