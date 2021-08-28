Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
TSE:CGI opened at C$40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of C$838.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.61. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$25.01 and a 1-year high of C$40.88.
About Canadian General Investments
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.