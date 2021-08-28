Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TSE:CGI opened at C$40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of C$838.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.61. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of C$25.01 and a 1-year high of C$40.88.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

