Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 16,638 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16,638.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.38. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

