Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,461 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,002,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.