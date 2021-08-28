Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,684 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

