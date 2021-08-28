BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $62.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000772 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

