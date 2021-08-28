$123.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $108.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

USPH opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

