Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce sales of $191.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $190.50 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $225.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $780.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.
SFNC stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
