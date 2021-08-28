Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Sysco has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

