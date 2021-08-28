Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

