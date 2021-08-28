HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.69-3.75 EPS.

HP stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.54.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

