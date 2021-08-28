Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $67.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

