GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 14,970 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 56.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.