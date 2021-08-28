Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PLW stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000.

