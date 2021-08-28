Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 288 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $10,019.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $17,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

