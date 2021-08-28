Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWFL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.